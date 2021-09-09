Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Stamps.com worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 404.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on STMP. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 179,299 shares of company stock valued at $55,921,440. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $328.62 on Thursday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.22 and a 12-month high of $329.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.32 and a 200 day moving average of $235.03.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

