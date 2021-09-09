Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,014 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

BE opened at $20.52 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,795.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,492 shares of company stock worth $2,676,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

