Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $3.94 Million Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 189,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,070,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 490,474 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,057,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 366,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

