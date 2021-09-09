My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.31 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $28.31 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be bought for $4.12 or 0.00008875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00130917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00190389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,438.92 or 1.00135625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.67 or 0.07145213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00820213 BTC.

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

