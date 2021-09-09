Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,577 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $225.88. The stock had a trading volume of 777,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,193,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

