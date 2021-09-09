Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 64.8% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Chubb worth $159,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 29.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 16.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.97. 21,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,432. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.74. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.