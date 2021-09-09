MyWish Market Cap Achieves $1.52 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 45.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $901.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00168500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

