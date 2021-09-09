NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks Sells 16,613 Shares

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $38,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronald Allen Louks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Ronald Allen Louks sold 1,505 shares of NantHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $3,521.70.

Shares of NantHealth stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 180,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,403. NantHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $225.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 21.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 108,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 87.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 121,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 31,105 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

