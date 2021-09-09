Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $833.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.00 million and the lowest is $825.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $715.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $198.43 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $199.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Nasdaq by 15.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nasdaq by 62.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.