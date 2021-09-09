Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $199.83

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $199.83 and last traded at $198.20, with a volume of 5436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.43.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 568,168 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.