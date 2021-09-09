Nash (NEX) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Nash has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Nash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001677 BTC on major exchanges. Nash has a total market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $160,812.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00065333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00132933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00192177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,434.10 or 0.99924684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.97 or 0.07277884 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.26 or 0.00826919 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

