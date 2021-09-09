National Bankshares Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$158.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$144.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.97.

TSE:TFII traded up C$1.32 on Thursday, reaching C$140.81. 202,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,108. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$53.08 and a 12 month high of C$146.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$113.05.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$466,496,128. Insiders have sold a total of 115,712 shares of company stock worth $15,984,279 in the last ninety days.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

