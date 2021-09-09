National Bankshares Boosts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$158.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$144.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.97.
TSE:TFII traded up C$1.32 on Thursday, reaching C$140.81. 202,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,108. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$53.08 and a 12 month high of C$146.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$113.05.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
