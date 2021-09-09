National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.72. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 826,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,323,000 after purchasing an additional 328,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,846. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

