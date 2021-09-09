Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Down 3.3%

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) shares fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. 805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 482,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAUT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,716,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.