Naviaddress (NAVI) Trading Up 14% This Week

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Naviaddress alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00164559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044442 BTC.

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naviaddress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naviaddress and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.