Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.43

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.43, with a volume of 49242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 36.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 89,475 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Navient by 62.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

