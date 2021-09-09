NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get NCR alerts:

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NCR by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NCR by 3,242.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. NCR has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.