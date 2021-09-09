Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.48.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,304,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,315. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 194,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,982. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 55.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 83,377 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $7,155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,999.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after acquiring an additional 467,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.