Neo (NEO) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Neo has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $52.64 or 0.00112488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $3.71 billion and approximately $570.86 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00068513 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00131728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00170613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

