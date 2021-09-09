Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 7.6%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$17.21 and last traded at C$17.25. Approximately 95,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 85,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEO shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of C$688.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

