NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.61. NeoPhotonics shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 1,563 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Raymond James raised NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $119,196.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,096.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 761,781 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after buying an additional 685,940 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth about $6,592,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 448,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the second quarter worth about $3,663,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.