NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $90.78

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.78, but opened at $86.50. NetEase shares last traded at $86.85, with a volume of 200,202 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Macquarie reduced their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $34.58 earnings per share. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NetEase by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 30,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in NetEase by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

