Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $509.93 million and approximately $18.11 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 513,211,685 coins and its circulating supply is 513,211,103 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

