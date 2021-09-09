New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

EDU opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 613.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 933.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 108,866 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 729.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 50,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 879.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,827,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

