New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will report sales of $182.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.80 million and the highest is $182.29 million. New Relic reported sales of $166.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $732.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.00 million to $733.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $819.16 million, with estimates ranging from $816.70 million to $820.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

