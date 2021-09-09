New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NYMT opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,515,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,701 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,250,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 61.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,184,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 828,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

