New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 202 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Seaboard worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Seaboard by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,128.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,700.00 and a 1-year high of $4,390.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

