New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,545 Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,045 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXS. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

BXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.