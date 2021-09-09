New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,938 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Cassava Sciences worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -125.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

