New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,530 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 653,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 141.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Also, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WOOF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

