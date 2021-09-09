New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 11,197 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Hostess Brands worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,665,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $263,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 142,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $158,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

