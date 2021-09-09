New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 145,550 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 234.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of American Well worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Well by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 30.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 24.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

In other news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,569 shares of company stock worth $3,205,764. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMWL opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.50.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

