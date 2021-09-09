New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of MYR Group worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.