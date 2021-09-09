New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,581 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after acquiring an additional 200,606 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 516,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 488,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,752,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.