New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,488,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 191,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 85,192 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,240,000 after acquiring an additional 54,533 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $161.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.66.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

