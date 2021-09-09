New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.60 Million Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of iHeartMedia worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,583,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 910,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth $1,343,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. On average, analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

