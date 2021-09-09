New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Energizer worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 59.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

