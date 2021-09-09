New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

NYSE GWB opened at $29.07 on Thursday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.