New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.79 Million Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

