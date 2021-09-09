New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.83 Million Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of M/I Homes worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.48. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

