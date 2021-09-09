New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,851 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of LCI Industries worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 185,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 158,346 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.