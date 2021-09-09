New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Cogent Communications worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,366 shares of company stock worth $1,844,640. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 678.33 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

