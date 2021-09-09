New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Graham worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Graham by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Graham in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $602.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.15. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $376.20 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $634.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.43.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

