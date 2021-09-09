New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,595 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $65,307,000. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $36,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,556 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $35,143,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 12,479.1% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,764,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,075 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL stock opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.40. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 58.79.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

