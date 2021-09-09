New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $2.76 Million in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.7% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 19,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $177,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 714.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 290,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,888,000 after buying an additional 254,874 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 272.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

