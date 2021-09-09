New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $2.76 Million in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

