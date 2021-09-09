New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $2.84 Million in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Zymergen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen during the second quarter worth $112,906,000. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zymergen alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair downgraded Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

ZY opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.02. Zymergen Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Zymergen Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.