New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,281 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after buying an additional 341,837 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

