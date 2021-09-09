New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Ameresco worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 715.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

AMRC stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. On average, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $142,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,994 shares of company stock worth $5,449,028. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

