New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $190,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter worth $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 183.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 92.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth $76,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSR opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

